iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $36,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

