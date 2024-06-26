Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 2,675 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

