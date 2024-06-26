Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,774 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,126. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.