Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Wedbush decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $257.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

