CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $375.00 and last traded at $380.11. Approximately 1,394,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,147,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.52.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,675 shares of company stock worth $92,085,172 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.7% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 462.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.