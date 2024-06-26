Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,752 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $81.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

