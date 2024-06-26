Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 12,108 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.