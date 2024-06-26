iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.