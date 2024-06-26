Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
XOM opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
