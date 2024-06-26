Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $630.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.19 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $616.23 and its 200 day moving average is $627.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.