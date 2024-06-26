Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

