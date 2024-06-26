Barclays Upgrades AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to Strong-Buy

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $79.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

