Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $418,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CRM opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.56. The company has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,707,719.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 541,787 shares of company stock worth $149,773,683. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

