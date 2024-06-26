Fermata Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $74,992,000 after buying an additional 33,188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $358,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

