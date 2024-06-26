Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,330 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $248.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

