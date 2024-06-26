Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 385 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

