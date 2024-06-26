Fermata Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $307.23 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $206.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.89 and its 200 day moving average is $336.88.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.