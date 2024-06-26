Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,948 shares of company stock valued at $199,910 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

