Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,516 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $208.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day moving average is $211.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

