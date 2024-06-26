Wedbush Raises Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $20.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RIVN. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

