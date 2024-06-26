VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.03

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.03 and last traded at $92.94, with a volume of 36517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.16.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Rivian Stock Rises on Volkswagen’s $5 Billion Investment
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.