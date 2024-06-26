VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.03

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.03 and last traded at $92.94, with a volume of 36517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.16.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.