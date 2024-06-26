Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PM. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

PM stock opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

