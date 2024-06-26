White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 9,382 shares.The stock last traded at $1,842.44 and had previously closed at $1,829.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,777.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,695.02.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $241,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,501,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,229,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.