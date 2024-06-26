Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

