Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $231.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

