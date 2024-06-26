Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

