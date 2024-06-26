JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FROG. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Get JFrog alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,383,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in JFrog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,979,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in JFrog by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 31.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.