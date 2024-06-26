General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.480-4.570 EPS.

General Mills Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

