Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $6.44 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $386.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.94 and a 200-day moving average of $311.52. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $394.64.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 273,675 shares of company stock worth $92,085,172 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

