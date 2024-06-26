UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.17-7.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.415-2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.75.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF stock opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.16. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.85.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. Equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $856,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,600,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,233 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,682. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

