Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 106 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE JPM opened at $198.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The company has a market cap of $568.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day moving average is $185.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

