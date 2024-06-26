Retirement Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $364.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.05.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

