Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 332 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE XOM opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average is $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $450.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

