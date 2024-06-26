First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Increased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 110,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 138,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $695,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

