Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 81 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 582,123 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $205.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average of $193.68.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

