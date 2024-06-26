Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $206,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. UBS Group cut their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

