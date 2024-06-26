Retirement Planning Group LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

