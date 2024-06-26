Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.18. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

