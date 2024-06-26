The North West Company Inc. (NWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

TSE:NWC opened at C$42.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. North West has a 52 week low of C$29.58 and a 52 week high of C$43.79.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of C$643.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that North West will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$39,098.50. In related news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total transaction of C$240,989.10. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$39,098.50. Insiders have sold a total of 12,662 shares of company stock valued at $536,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on North West from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, North West currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.60.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

