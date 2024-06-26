Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

