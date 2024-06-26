Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSD. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

