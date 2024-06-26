Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $292,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,097,000 after purchasing an additional 511,084 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,559,000 after purchasing an additional 588,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

