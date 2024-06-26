Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 15th

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 123.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.
Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of FCPT stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $27.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust
About Four Corners Property Trust
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Four Corners Property Trust
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Rivian Stock Rises on Volkswagen’s $5 Billion Investment
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.