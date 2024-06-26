972 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Acquired by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $125,904,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,284,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $182.88 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

