Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 94.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Shares of EFC opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a current ratio of 46.79. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.95.

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $100,845.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

