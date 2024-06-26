Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 225.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.