Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 164.3% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 1,309.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,600.0%.

NYSE ORC opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.27.

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

