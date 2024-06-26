Endesa, S.A. (ELEZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1914 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Endesa Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Endesa stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.
Endesa Company Profile
