KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 15th

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KREF opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 364.56, a current ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

