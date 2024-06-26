EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.29

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

